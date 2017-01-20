Thousands of women are to take to the streets of London on the first day of Donald Trump's presidency (21 January 2017) in one of many women-led marches taking place around the world.

More than 600 sister marches are taking place in 50 US states and worldwide to coincide with the Women's March on Washington, DC, which aims to protect fundamental human rights and safeguard "freedoms threatened by recent political events".

Here is everything you need to get involved with the Women's March on London.

When is it?

The march is to take place at 12pm on Saturday 21 January.

Why is the march taking place?

The organisers of the event are calling for people to take part in the women-led march to protest against a "politics of fear" sparked by the US presidential election.

"We will march, wherever we march, for the protection of our fundamental rights and for the safeguarding of freedoms threatened by recent political events. We unite and stand together for the dignity and equality of all peoples, for the safety and health of our planet and for the strength of our vibrant and diverse communities," the organisers state.

"We will come together in the spirit of democracy, honouring the champions of human rights who have gone before us. Please spread the word, so that our numbers are too great to ignore and the message to the world is clear."

What is the route of the march?

The event will start at 12pm with opening speeches in front of the US Embassy at 24 Grosvenor Square, after which the march proper is to commence. The route is approximately two miles long. A rally will take place in Trafalgar Square from 2pm to 3.30pm.

No toilets will be provided, but there are public toilets along the route of the march. The route and the toilets are outlined on the map below.

What is the easiest way to get there?

Via London Underground, the closest stations to the starting point are Bond Street, Marble Arch, Oxford Circus and Green Park. The Jubilee line is not running. National Rail stations include Paddington, Euston, Victoria and St Pancras/King's Cross.

Is it just for women?

No, everyone is welcome.

Is it appropriate to bring children?

Yes: there is a designated children's area beside the US Embassy where young marchers can get their face painted and do arts and crafts.

The website reads: "Young marchers, please remind your grown-ups to look out for the BLUE placards when we start forming up at 12.30pm and commence the march. You'll be marching directly behind the GREEN group. You may of course prefer to march further back in the procession as part of the general ORANGE group, and that's just fine, too."

What information is available for disabled people?

North Audley Street is marked for people with access needs. If you want to, you can meet a disability access steward at the corner of North Audley Street and Grosvenor Square. Dedicated disability access stewards is to be available throughout the day.

The stewards are there to help you access the event but will not be able to provide any self-care needs. There will also be a viewing area beside the stage in front of the embassy for those wishing to use it.

For those who prefer a shorter route, there are drop off points for people joining the march on Pall Mall from the north, at the bottom of Regent Street; from the south, Waterloo Place. There will be access stewards with green placards here. It is recommended to be here by 1.20pm in order to join the other marchers heading towards Trafalgar Square.

Which other marches are taking place in the UK?

There are sister rallies organised in Bangor, Barnstable, Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Lancaster, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Shipley, Southampton, St Austell and York.

To find out more about the marches planned near you, click here.