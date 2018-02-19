More than two thirds of KFC restaurants across the UK have closed up indefinitely following "teething problems" with a new supplier.

KFC has 900 sites in the UK and just 279 are still open. In a statement on the company's local Twitter account, it pledges that "the colonel is work on it". Individual stores have also put up signs explaining that stores will not open without a full menu.

On the KFC UK website, a statement reads: "We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!"

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we're really sorry about that."

KFC also published a complete list of open stores, as of Sunday (18 February) night.

