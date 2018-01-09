Some people are getting impatient for the new "millennial" railcard, but the Treasury has insisted that the full national rollout of the scheme is still on track for this spring.

The railcard, which was announced in Philip Hammond's Autumn Budget, will offer discounted travel to 26 to 30-year-olds, to extend cheaper rail tickets from the existing 16-25 railcard.

The Budget said: "Further details on the introduction of a new railcard for ages 26 to 30, which the government anticipates will increase the number of journeys taken, will be announced in agreement with the industry and will be implemented from Spring 2018."

Millennials are impatient to get their hands on the railcards, especially following media reports that the full national rollout might be completed as late as December 2018. To make matters worse, East Anglian residents currently have the exclusive chance to trial the railcard and get cheaper travel.

A Treasury spokesperson told IBTimes UK: "As announced in the Budget, the 26-30 railcard will be introduced in 2018." The Treasury said it is currently working with the industry regarding the roll out, with further details to be announced soon.

The spokesperson added that although the exact launch month is not yet known, it will definitely be fully launched in 2018 and they are still pinpointing it to begin in spring.

National Rail's frequently asked questions page about the 26-30 railcard explains the trial: "We want to be sure that a 26-30 Railcard is the right product for our customers and that means testing it on across the network. During the trial we'll be assessing how many Railcards are sold and how regularly customers are travelling using their Railcard. The trial is starting with Greater Anglia customers first."

The current trial began in December for 10,000 people, first-come first-served, in the East Anglia area, but just for one year instead of the future three. It also only covers certain postcodes, causing some confusion within the Greater Anglia service area.

Ruth Gibson lives on a Greater Anglia line but not within the area covered. National Railcards told her: "As this is a trial, it is generally in the East Anglia area, however it is only in selected postcodes. I am very sorry that your postcode is not within the trial postcodes. If this is successful then we will look into rolling it across the UK."

One Twitter user lamented the fact she was forced to get a National Express coach instead of a train - the coach between London and Manchester takes five and a half hours but is £80 cheaper. She was one of many getting impatient for the millennial railcard.

Others went straight to the prime minister to get to the bottom of the issue.

People have also been tweeting National Rail and various train companies, hoping to find out how long they have to wait.