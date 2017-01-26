Ahead of the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals this weekend (January 28/29), IBTimes had a look at which English-based players still remain in the tournament.

Going into the last eight, the competition is extremely open with hosts Gabon, Algeria and Ivory Coast having all been eliminated. So who is playing who and which English-based players still remain in Gabon?

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia

Wahbi Khazri of Sunderland has been one of the stand-out players of the tournament so far for Tunisia – the midfielder was a linchpin in their impressive win over well fancied Algeria.

Senegal vs Cameroon

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has been on top form for Senegal at this year's AFCON as they topped their group with seven points.

As well as Mane, Senegal also have three Barclays Premier League players in their squad; Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) and one from The Championship; Mohamed Diame (Newcastle United).

DR Congo vs Ghana

DR Congo, perhaps the surprise package of this year's tournament, have the highest number of English-based players left in their squad with seven. One from the BPL; Bezua Dieumerci Mbokani (Hull City), four from The Championship; Chancel Mbemba (Newcastle), Youssuf Mulumbu (Norwich City), Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham) and Neeskens Kebano (Fulham), and two from League One; Gabriel Zakuani (Peterborough) and Jordan Botaka (Charlton Athletic).

Opponents Ghana have five including Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) who was the player of the tournament in 2015. The four others include the Ayew brothers, Jordan and Andre (Aston Villa and Swansea respectively), Leicester City's Daniel Amartey and Barnsley's Andy Yiadom.

Egypt vs Morocco

Egypt have three players plying their trade in the Premier League in their squad heading into the fixture with Morocco. Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal, Ramadan Sobhi of Stoke City and Ahmed Elmohamady of Hull City.

Morocco have Southampton's Sofiane Boufal, Watford's Nordin Amrabat and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss.