A row has erupted over the new healthcare draft bill released by Republicans, who are reportedly furious it has been dubbed 'Trumpcare'.

The proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which the GOP referred to as Obamacare, was released on Monday (6 March) and has provoked a backlash from Democrats, who are determined to brand the bill 'Trumpcare'.

However, despite the phrase being used repeatedly on social media to describe the healthcare changes proposed by the administration, Trump's own team has decisively rejected the term.

In a media briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said: "We're not into labels", while Trump's senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, suggested the American Health Care Act should not go by another name, despite Trump himself referring to the ACA as Obamacare on a number of occasions.

A Democrat operative, speaking anonymously to The Hill, explained: "It's always more effective to have a straightforward, simple, branded line of attack against your opponent.

"To the extent that 'TrumpCare' is a brand or phrase that both encapsulates the anger voters will have toward the policies this plan puts forward, as well as the anger that voters feel toward Donald Trump and their excitement and enthusiasm to oppose Trump, that will [be a] potent tool."

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on 8 March, minority leader Charles Schumer used the phrase 'Trumpcare' on 15 separate occasions, and registered his objections to the GOP's proposals after the draft bill was made available.

"Trumpcare will make health insurance in America measurably worse in just about every way and likely leave more Americans uninsured," Schumer said in an interview with The Hill on Tuesday (7 March)

"With respect to women, Trumpcare would send us back to the Dark Ages. The bill is a winning lottery ticket for wealthy Americans. It removes an investment tax and a surcharge on the wealthiest Americans."