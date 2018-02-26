When she was just 11 years old, Tressa Middleton – of Bathgate, Scotland – had to go through the ordeal of carrying her rapist brother's baby. In 2006, she delivered her daughter, becoming the youngest mother in the UK.

And when her baby girl was just two, the young mum was forced to give her away for adoption. Although Middleton thought she would never have another baby again, she and her fiancé Darren Young were blessed with another daughter just last year.

As the 24-year-old opens herself up to motherhood once again, there is a bittersweet sense to the whole experience.

"I felt pure joy the moment Arihanna was born. There were times I thought I'd never have another baby. But I also feel guilty, because Arihanna is with me and my older daughter is not," Middleton said, opening up about her experience to the Daily Mirror.

"She's still the first thing I think about every morning and the last thing at night," Middleton admitted. "I love her so much. I can't be properly happy without her. It breaks my heart Arihanna will grow up without knowing her big sister."

After being raped by her brother, who was 16 years old at the time, both Middleton and her daughter were put under protective care and it wasn't long before the young mum started to suffer from depression and addiction. But with the help of a counsellor, Middleton managed to get her life back on track and later started dating Darren.

The couple expected their first baby in 2012, but Middleton unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. Finally in October 2017, the now-engaged pair welcomed their baby girl, Arihanna.

Speaking about her pregnancy, Middleton explained, "When I first fell pregnant, I was really scared Arihanna would be taken from me because of my past but social workers can see I have changed.

"Now, when I see girls of 11 and 12 on the street, they look so young that I can't believe I had a baby at that age," she said, adding, "I want Arihanna to do all of the things I missed out on, like going to college and getting a degree.

"I'm determined that her life will be totally different to mine."