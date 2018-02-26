When her marriage of 22 years to actor Ewan McGregor came to a sudden end, French woman Eve Mavrakis had made no secret of her disappointment and upset. But, the 51-year-old might not have anticipated what was coming as it is revealed that the actor has been "dumped" by his new girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Less than a year of the Fargo co-stars making waves with their hot and heavy romance and that bizarre Golden Globes speech, the pair has split over claims that 33-year-old Winstead hated being a "home wrecker". And if sources are to be believed, the news came as a total shock to Mavrakis.

"Her and Ewan speak very rarely and mainly about their children," a source told The Sun explaining, "This came as a shock – the family are still trying to process the news."

However, this doesn't mean that a reconciliation might on the cards for McGregor and his ex-wife as the newspaper source adds: "Ewan upended their family life last year. If this is true, then there will be no quick-fix for the marriage."

Just last month, McGregor, 46, had stirred headlines by filing for divorce from his Greek-French production designer wife citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. And while he went through a second split shortly after, he seems to have kept the news under wraps.

"No, I hadn't heard. I really don't know," McGregor's ex said, multiple sites reported, responding to his split from the much younger Winstead.

The Trainspotting actor's recent split news was, however, first reported by US magazine Star.

Dishing about the alleged break up, a source said, "Mary hated being labelled a home wrecker and the embarrassment it caused her... It's sad because a year ago Ewan and his wife were in great shape and then he decided to throw it all away for Mary."

"Now it looks like he's lost them both for good," the insider further added.

McGregor and Mavrakis, who share four children – Clara Mathilde, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther Rose, 15, and Anouk, 6 – are now facing a custody battle. TMZ further reported that the actor, whose net worth is estimated to be £26 million, is willing to pay spousal support.