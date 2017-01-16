Chelsea's loan army could grow again in January. Ruben Loftus-Cheek may be the one to benefit from Oscar's £60m move to the Chinese Super League judging from Antonio Conte's recent comments, but others may be best served in finding temporary moves away, with the likes of Tabby Abraham, Kasey Palmer and, until his recent recall, Nathan Ake showing how beneficial the right move to the right club can be. IBTimes UK considers who else might depart in the coming weeks.

Kenedy

The versatile Brazilian returned to Stamford Bridge after his disappointing spell at Watford where he made just one appearance for the club having struggled with a knee injury.

Conte is wary of selecting any of his returning players until a final decision is made on where they will spend the remainder of the 2016-17 season, throwing the gauntlet down for them to impress him this month if they wish to remain in west London.

Kenedy made 20 appearances for the club in all competitions last season, slotting in attacking roles in addition to filling in as a left-back under both Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink. Whether or not Conte sees him as someone who is ready to provide cover for Marcos Alonso in his current 3-4-3 system remains to be seen. According to ESPN Brasil, Flamengo is ready to make a loan offer for the player should Conte deem him surplus to requirements this season.

Charly Musonda

Like, Kenedy, Musonda had been given the month of January to win over the Chelsea boss. After an excellent spell at Real Betis during the second-half of the 2015-16 season, the Belgian's return to the Spanish club this term was less successful, with injuries and a change in manager seeing his first-team opportunities dry up, starting just one game.

Musonda's chances of winning Conte over this month appear to be slightly better than those of Kenedy. Speaking at a press conference last week, Conte said: "Charly is a good prospect. He has the quality to become a great player. For this reason, it's a good opportunity for him and for me to work in this five months with him and try to improve him. If he shows me this month he deserves to play, he will go into the team. I like this type of player and I want to work with this player. I see this player for the present and for the future."

Should the club decide a loan move is a better shout, however, Roma are waiting with an offer.

Ola Aina

Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie against Peterborough United at home saw Conte name Nathaniel Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek in his starting XI. Like the pair, Ola Aina has been on the outside of the Chelsea first-team looking in this season and while he did come off the bench with half an hour remaining in that match, his absence from the starting XI spoke volumes. Someone capable of providing cover for the tireless Victor Moses could come in very handy during the rest of the season, but Conte's reluctance to turn to the 20-year-old right-back suggests a loan move may serve him better.