Mohit Ahlawat has become a household name after scoring the first ever triple century in a Twenty20 match.

The 21-year-old, playing for Maavi XI in a local T20 tournament (the Friends Premier League at Delhi's Lalita Park against Friend's XI), left the crowd astounded as he hit 14 fours and 39 sixes on his way to a remarkable 302 not out. His knock came off just 72 balls as Maavi amassed a total of 416 for 2. The total was also the highest by any team in the 20-over format.

He was on 250 after 18 overs and went on a rampage in pursuit of another milestone in the final 12 balls, scoring 52 runs, with 34 coming off the last over alone. His final five balls of the innings all went for six. Mohit's teammate Gaurav also put in a shift, scoring 86 off 39 balls as Maavi won the match by a massive 216 runs. The game was played in a 40-yard field.

The highest team score in a T20 game of international stature is 263/5 by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sahara Pune Warriors in the 2013 IPL. The biggest individual score by a batsman came in the same game as Chris Gayle went berserk on his way to scoring 175. In T20 internationals, Australia's Aaron Finch holds the record most runs in an innings when he smashed 156 against England in 2013.

Prior to the start of the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season, Ahlawat burst onto the scene after scoring 158 in a Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) T20 league game, following that up with another 140 in partnership with the number 11. He had also scored 224 in a 40-over game for the DDCA and is no stranger to big knocks.

His consistent performances earned him a call-up to the Delhi Ranji team, but his euphoria was short-lived as he scored a total of five runs against Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Haryana in the following games, a spell that included three ducks. However, Mohit is hoping that his recent achievement will earn him some recognition and he can finally establish himself and forge a career as a regular in the Delhi Ranji team.

"I had scored an unbeaten 224 in a 40-over match in a Delhi and Districts Cricket Association league last year and a 158 in a T20 game. I've played a few big knocks before. So I knew I could do it again," Ahlawat told the Hindusthan Times. "I was in the Delhi team camp for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but was not selected. With this knock, I hope to make it to the Vijay Hazare squad."

The next time Ahlawat is seen in the public eye could be on one of the biggest stages of all in the Indian Premier League, after the 21-year-old confirmed he would make himself available for the auction ahead of the event. The eight franchises will add to their squad using the auction, which will see Ahlawat compete for a berth alongside the likes of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, England's Eoin Morgan and Australia's Mitchell Johnson

The Delhi Daredevils have committed to inviting him on a trial and could yet submit an offer for the triple centurion come the bidding process later in February, which comes ahead of the competition starting on 5 April.