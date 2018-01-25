meghan markle
After over a year of speculation over who introduced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to each other, word is finally out.

The engaged couple – who are set to wed in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May – were apparently set up by their mutual friend, fashion PR Violet von Westenholz.

The 33-year-old daughter of former Olympic skier Baron Piers von Westenholz is said to be the woman who set the now loved-up couple on a blind date back in July 2016, according to E! news.

Her dad was a close personal friend of Harry's father, Prince Charles, and she is also a childhood pal of the redheaded prince's. She worked with Suits actress Markle, 36, before deciding to set the pair up. And boy, does she have good judgement.

Markle, now on a new career path as a senior member of the British royal family when she ties the knot this spring, met Harry's old friend while the PR was working as a press relations director for Ralph Lauren.

The pair worked together on 30 June 2016, a matter of days before Markle's first date with the prince.

Harry and Markle claimed in their post-engagement interview that they were introduced by a "secret friend".

"We were introduced by a secret friend, who we will protect her privacy,' Harry said in their first joint interview."

While the LA-born actress added: "It was definitely a set-up, It was a blind date. I didn't know much about him and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I had one question, I said 'Was he nice?'"

Harry chipped in: "I'd never, never even heard about her until this friend said 'Meghan Markle'.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were delighted upon their warm welcome in Brixton today (9 January). Getty

"I was like, 'right okay, give me a bit of background, like what's going on here?'

"When I walked into that room and saw her and there she was sitting there, I was like 'Okay, well I'm going to have to really up my game here.'"

Markle has taken to royal life like a duck to water, proving a big hit with the British public on her first engagements in Nottingham, Brixton and Cardiff in recent weeks.

On 1 February, the couple will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have participated in sporting and adventure challenges.

