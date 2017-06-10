As Rick And Morty's fans continue to wait for the new episodes of season 3 to air, writer Ryan Ridley has now shared some interesting teasers about the return of old characters and what to expect next in the series.

Teasing if eye-patch/evil Morty will show up again in season 3, Ridley told Y Combinator: "What I like about the show is that people seem to be invested in the reality of the show. People are wondering about certain characters, when are they coming back, what's happening with them. "

He continued: "The fact that people still care about characters that were introduced back in Season 1 and ideas - like the 'eye-patch/evil Morty' - in Season 3 , I think we stay true to the idea that the world is real. There are consequences."

Rick And Morty season 1 episode 10, titled Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind,featured Evil Morty (also known as Eye-Patch Morty) and the (mind controlled) Evil Rick. The remote controlled Evil Rick is killed and Eye-Patch Morty is rescued by the council in the episode as it was revealed at the final moments that Morty was the one controlling Rick and vanishes into the crowd of identical Mortys. Ever since then fans have been waiting to see more of Evil Morty.

The premiere of Rick and Morty season 3 that dropped surprising on 1st April featured Beth choosing to divorce Jerry and stay with her father. Teasing "consequences" of Jerry and Beth's divorce, he told the outlet, "At the same time, we're going to have lots of one-off things, but there are consequences. I mean, you saw in the first episode of Season 3 that Jerry and Beth get divorced - that plays out throughout the season. Some of the stuff that you've already seen is going to play out more in Season 3."

Other than Evil Morty, writer comments could mean that fan-favourite characters like Mr. Poopybutthole, Evil Morty, Scary Terry or Squanchy could return in season 3. Episode 2 of Rick And Morty season 3 is titled, Rickmancing The Stone and no airdate is announced yet.