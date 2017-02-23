Former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton could make a cameo appearance at the Oscars to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The star has not revealed which celebrities will make appearances during the night, but he did not rule out it could include political figures.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, on the prospect of Clinton making a cameo appearance, Kimmel said: "Possibly. I'm not saying that to be coy. I'm saying that because I don't know."

Clinton has previously appeared on Kimmel's show during her presidential run. The comedian got Jeb Bush to make an appearance while he was hosting the Emmys.

During previous Hollywood awards ceremony, the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep hit out at the president, prompting journalists to ask the White House whether Donald Trump would be tuning in to watch the show, which he has previously tweeted about during past awards evenings.

But Trump is unlikely to be tuning in to see whether he is the butt of any jokes, as White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the president would be holding an event on the same evening.

"I think the president will be hosting the Governors Ball that night," Spicer said, adding Melania Trump would be helping with the hosting duties.

"Mrs. Trump looks forward to putting on a phenomenal event," Spicer added, in comments carried by The Hill.

"I have a feeling that's where the president and the first lady are going to be focused on Sunday night."