Donald Trump's hair has been subject to much scrutiny over the years with some conspiracy-minded commentators claiming that his blond mane is, in fact, a wig, something he has frequently and strenuously denied.

Now one video seems to provide incontrovertible proof that his hair is real - but appears to be thinning at a rapid pace.

Huffington Post reporter Ashley Feinburg published footage of Donald Trump boarding Air Force One last week and in it the back of his near-bald head is exposed as the wind plays havoc with what hair he has.

She posted the video with this caption:

Others responded with a range of emotions varying from horror to amusement.

Some users pointed out that Trump's thinning hair has not been secret for a while and that much of his barnet is simply a combover.

And some stepped in with helpful hair care advice.

1 of 2

Donald Trump's hair is an iconic symbol around the world and has even became the basis for one young Taiwanese man's extraordinary hairstyle.

Stylists at XB hair in Changua, China managed to create this incredible likeness of The Donald on the back of a customer's head using a razor and some creative ingenuity.