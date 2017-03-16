Microsoft is expected to seed the final version of Windows 10 Creators Update to testers by the end of March.

The software is currently going through the final phases of development, sources familiar with the matter told the Verge. According to internal sources, the company is targeting an early April rollout, with a staggered release throughout the month.

Windows Central recently reported that Microsoft is expected to begin the sign-off process for the Creators Update this week, wherein it would compile the Release to Manufacturing (RTM) build and then finalise release candidates for Windows Insiders for testing purposes.

Once the build is finalised, it would be rolled out to the public starting 11 April, with PC users the first to get the update. After a few weeks it would be available for Windows 10 Mobile devices.

Microsoft is also likely to release Zero Day patches, which would be available through Windows Update and released after the Creators Update.

The Creators Update will bring new features and improvements, along with security features. They include new Game Mode, 3D Paint, mixed reality headset support, picture-in-picture mode and enhancements for Microsoft Edge's tab mode.