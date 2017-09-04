A wing inside HMP Birmingham was temporarily 'lost' when inmates refused to return to their cells on Sunday (3 September) evening.

Trouble broke out when a small number of prisoners failed to return to their cells leading to the almost seven-hour incident.

The incident started around 5pm and it was not until almost midnight that officers were able to regain full control of the wing.

Officials confirmed that no members of staff were injured in the incident but one inmate in his 20s was taken to hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

A G4S spokesman said trouble flared "after a group of prisoners refused to return to their cells" at the end of evening association.

He said: "Staff have successfully resolved disorder on one wing at HM Prison Birmingham.

"No staff or prisoners were injured during the incident and the rest of the establishment was unaffected."

The prison came under the spotlight in December 2016 when riot teams were sent in to break up mass disorder at four different wings of the site.

The riot led to one inmate suffering a fractured jaw and damaged eye socket in what was the worst incident of its kind at the jail for more than 25 years.

The prison is a Category B and C prison in the Winson Green area over which G4S took control from the Prison Service in 2011.