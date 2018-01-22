Wireless Festival once again has hardly any women featuring on its line-up – with just three of 39 acts announced so far being female or having a female member.

The music festival, in Finsbury Park on 6-8 July, made its first line-up announcement on Monday (22 January), with Friday headlined by J. Cole, Stormzy on Saturday and DJ Khaled on the Sunday night.

But Twitter user Luke Bailey was quick to point out that the line-up with all the men taken off was "not great," to put it lightly. Just Mabel, Cardi B and Lisa Mercedez remain if you strip the line-up of men, as demonstrated in a poster mocked up by Bailey and checked by IBTimes UK. This means that just 7.69% of the line-up features female artists.

"Yikes," and "not a single woman on the Saturday, jeez" were two of the reactions to his tweet – although some were less sympathetic, with one user challenging: "Name me someone that should be there who does a lot of festivals."

One person did make some suggestions: "The lack of female artists at Wireless Festival is shocking. Just Mabel and Cardi B? Where's Stefflondon, IAMDDB, Raye etc... hopefully they announce more female artists in the next batch."

It was a similar story last year when, in the equivalent initial announcement of 41 artists, the festival was slammed for having just five acts that included women. They were Zara Larsson, Noname, Stefflon Don and Yuna, with The Age of L.U.N.A. featuring just one female member, Daniella Thomas.

IBTimes UK has contacted Wireless for comment.