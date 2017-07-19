Wojciech Szczesny was unveiled as a Juventus player on Wednesday (19 July) after finally completing his move from Arsenal. The Polish goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a four-year deal in Turin and makes an immediate return to Serie A following a two-season stint on loan at AS Roma.

According to official figures released by Juventus, the deal is worth an initial €12.2m (£10.7m, $14m) payable across two financial years. Arsenal may receive an additional €3.1m in add-ons for a player apparently seen as the long-term successor to Gianluigi Buffon, who turned 39 in January and says he is "99.9 percent" sure that he will call time on a glittering career at the end of next season unless the Bianconeri win the Champions League.

"When you join Juve, it's because you've been chosen," Szczesny, who kept the most clean sheets in the Italian top-flight last term, was quoted as saying at his introductory press conference by Sky Sports. "I didn't hesitate one moment before coming here.

"I'm ready to take on this challenge. Juventus is the best possible choice for my career. I'm 27 years old and I want to win. At this club there's the right mentality to do so. I hope that we'll succeed in winning the Champions League."

He also posted an emotive farewell to his boyhood club on Instagram, declaring that he would "carry the Arsenal name" wherever he goes and "do so with great pride".

The lengthy message ended: "Once a Gunner, always a Gunner."

Szczesny joined Arsenal from Legia Warsaw 11 years ago, and after a spell on loan at Brentford, eventually established himself as Arsene Wenger's first-choice option during the 2010-11 campaign, before being dropped in favour of David Ospina in January 2015.

The arrival of Petr Cech at the Emirates Stadium saw him tumble further down the pecking order and he joined Roma soon afterwards.

Szczesny impressed in the Italian capital, making 81 total appearances and earning a reputation alongside Buffon and AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma as one of the finest custodians in Serie A. He helped Roma finish third during his first season and agreed to return to the Stadio Olimpico for a 2016-17 campaign that ended with the Giallorossi finishing as runners-up to Juventus for the third time in four seasons.

The Poland international is the first player to be sold by Arsenal so far this summer, with forgotten striker Yaya Sanogo the only other senior player to depart following the end of his contract.

The Mail reported earlier this week that the Gunners were willing to offload several fringe players - including the likes of Szczesny, Carl Jenkinson, Kieran Gibbs, Calum Chambers and Lucas Perez - in order to fund a potential £80m deal for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.