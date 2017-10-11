Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has revealed why he departed the Emirates Stadium this summer in favour of a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

Szczesny rose through the Gunners ranks to become first choice goalkeeper during the 2010/2011 season as he overtook Manuel Almunia and Lukasz Fabianski in the pecking order.

However, despite being a cult hero for Arsenal fans and winning the Golden Glove in 2014, the Poland international remained prone to errors and eventually fell out of favour with manager Arsene Wenger, who proceeded to sign Petr Cech from Chelsea in 2015.

With David Ospina chosen to be Cech's deputy, Szczesny moved to Roma in what became a two-year loan spell before eventually signing with Juventus this summer.

Despite the fact that he would be second choice to Juventus captain and legend Gianluigi Buffon, amid the offers he had from other clubs, the 27-year-old says he joined the Champions League finalists to win every trophy possible.

"I came here because I need to win everything," Szczesny told Mediaset Premium, as quoted on the Daily Mail.

"I chose Juventus for their winning mindset. Every day in training I feel stronger and more ready to play for this club.

"It seemed a normal choice to me, when Juve call you, you have to go. When you play for Juventus the goal is always to win everything, and it's no different this year."

Szczesny won two FA Cups and a Community Shield in his time with the north London club and has featured in two league games for Juventus this season so far, keeping clean sheets in both games.