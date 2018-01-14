Florida police have arrested three individuals in relation to the murder of a woman whose body was discovered on 9 January. Alexis Ramos-Rivera, his girlfriend Glorianmarie Quinones Montes and Ishnar Lopez-Ramos were taken into custody on Friday, 12 January, for their involvement in the death of Janice Zengotita-Torres.

According to authorities, Ramos, 35, ired Rivera and Montes, both 22, to kill a woman who was in a relationship with the man she loved. However, the hitman and his accomplice mistook the intended target's colleague for their victim and kidnapped the wrong woman. Fox 35 Orlando reported that Torres was abducted while she was driving home from her office on 7 January.

The duo tied the married mother of a teenage boy and beat her. However, at some point during the attack, they discovered that they had picked up the wrong person but still decided to move forward with the murder.

"The suspects continued with their plan of murder and tied the victim with zip ties, and then her head in duct tape and garbage bags," Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said.

They then drove 80 miles (128km) to dump her body in Volusia County. Detectives were able to identify the suspects after Ramos used the victim's debit card.

"All three confirmed that this was a murder-for-hire and that the victim was mistakenly targeted and murdered," Gibson told WFTV. "I get emotional because it just touches me so deeply that one of our citizens was killed in such a manner over a mistaken identification, and in the end, it appears to be a lovers' triangle."