A woman is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a 23-month old baby who was found with multiple stab wounds.

Magdalena Lesicka, 31, of Beaford Road, Wythenshawe, is accused killing James Chilvers. The boy was found when officers were called to a domestic disturbance on 27 August 2017.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman had left the address and gone to hospital.

Lesicka will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 26 January to face the charges.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) superintendent Denise Worth said at the time: "I know the community will be horrified and saddened to hear this tragic news this morning.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the family, friends and all others within the local community who may be affected by this incident.

"I want to offer my assurances that we have launched a full murder investigation and have a team of detectives working to establish exactly what led to this young boy's death."

GMP has referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog after it was found officers had been called to the home in Wythenshawe to deal with a similar incident 24 hours before they discovered the boy.

