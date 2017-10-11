Officials at St Paul's Cathedral have revealed that a woman fell to her death at the site earlier today (11 October).

The woman fell on Wednesday morning from the Whispering Gallery, which is more than 30m above the main floor inside the cathedral.

Paramedics and first-aid responders were at the scene quickly, but were unable to save the woman.

It is unknown how the incident happened with a large safety fence surrounding the gallery which is inside the dome of the cathedral.

However, police have ruled out the incident as being suspicious.

In a short statement, an official at the cathedral said: "We think and pray especially at this time for the woman who died, and for all those who were close to her and who loved and cared for her."

All services that were due to take place today have been cancelled as investigations take place.

The cathedral was due to host the Annual National Service for Seafarers at 5pm this evening.

Officials confirmed that the cathedral would be reopened on Thursday morning (12 October).