Thousands of women are to march on Washington DC on the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 21. While organisers say they have now obtained a permit for the mass-demonstration in the capital of the United States, over 30 cities worldwide are expected to take part.

Though the march, which will start at 10am near the US Capitol, takes place the day after Trump's inauguration, organisers say the event is not aimed squarely at him. The march was inspired by "the rhetoric of the past election cycle" which they said had "demonised and threatened many of us".

Highlighting concerns around campaigns which targeted "immigrants...Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault", a statement on the Women's March's website said the event was about much more than women's rights.

It said: "The Women's March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights."

A spokeswoman for the march, Cassaday Fendlay added: "We're not targeting Trump specifically. It's much more about being proactive about women's rights."

The march was conceived as a grassroots movement shortly after Trump's surprise victory in the bitter and divisive November Presidential election. Concerns about Trump's suitability as president arose at different points in the campaign, but perhaps most notably during the infamous "P***ygate" scandal.

Trump was widely criticised by Democrats and Republicans alike after a recording of him emerged talking about manhandling women. In the video, Trump is heard telling a television presenter that "...when you're a star they [women] let you do it...You can do anything," including, he said, grabbing them by the genitals.

Additionally, others in the US feared the scaling back of women's abortion rights under a Republican administration, with organisations such as reproductive healthcare provider Planned Parenthood, braced for cuts to its funding.

More information about the march and others taking place around the world in cities such as London, Sydney and Zurich, can be found on the event's Facebook page.