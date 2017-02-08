Hundreds of Argentine women took to the streets in Buenos Aires on Tuesday (7 February), with dozens of them staging topless protests, claiming their rights to sunbathe at beaches bare-chested. They reportedly want to enjoy their time at the beach just like men.

The demonstrations were held after police asked a few semi-nude women to cover themselves up or leave a nearby beach. The incident took place in January and since then smaller protests have taken place throughout the country.

Police defend their action and say that going topless on beaches amounts to "obscene displays". They reportedly cited a national criminal code article to justify asking the women to leave the beach.

It remains unclear if Argentine law permits women to go bare-chested on public beaches. But according to Reuters, a judge recently ruled that topless sunbathing on a public beach is allowed, although the controversy is thought to be far from over.

The demonstrating women argue that they should be given the same right as men to sunbathe bare-chested. They painted slogans on their bodies and held signs reading: "The only breasts that bother them are the ones that aren't for sale."

The protesters also argued that the recent incident of asking women to cover up only highlighted the inequality between men and women in Argentina.

"In many place, when a woman reports gender violence, they don't listen, but when a woman shows her breasts they send so many police," said one protester, Grace Prounesti Piquet, 33.

She had painted the words - "The breast is not a crime" – on her back. "It's a shame."

Reuters reported that the protests drew the attention of male gawkers who were yelled at by the women and asked to "get out" of the scene.

The organisers termed the protests "tetazo" (Spanish word for teta or breast). The downtown Buenos Aires demonstration followed the "ni una menos" — Spanish for "Not One Less" protests — that were held late last year in which tens of thousands of Argentines took to the streets to rally against gender-related violence. It came after the brutal rape and killing of a 16-year-old girl in October.