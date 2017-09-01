From the mire of Warner Bros' universe of DC superhero films, Wonder Woman emerged this summer as a fun and good-spirited adventure worthy of the iconic character that went on to become an enormous success at the box office.

Topping the domestic box office total of last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a Wonder Woman sequel was inevitable and duly announced shortly after it became apparent how big a hit Warner Bros had on its hands.

With director Patty Jenkins at the helm, Wonder Woman also became the most successful film ever directed by a woman, and so it's no surprise she'll be back for the sequel.

To mark the first film's home release in the US, Jenkins has been discussing the sequel, saying it should be "a totally different movie".

"The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you're really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie," Jenkins told Entertainment Tonight.

"The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here's Wonder Woman, and what can she do? It should be a totally different movie, but a grand and now full-blown Wonder Woman in the world."

Gal Gadot starred as the Amazonian princess in the origin story, opposite Chris Pine as pilot Steve Trevor and comedian Lucy Davis. The film, set during the First World War, saw Wonder Woman experience first hand the horrors mankind is capable of, but seeing enough good to still want to save them.

Reflecting on Wonder Woman's success, Jenkins said: "It's actually been interesting seeing people's reactions to this. Particularly women coming up and saying, 'That action scene was made for me! I don't even like action movies!'

"There is something about this movie that felt like it was speaking to [women] more than they had seen before because of the point of view being slightly different. I think that has been remarkable."

Wonder Woman 2, which rumours have suggested could be set in the 1980s during the height of the Cold War, is set for release in December 2019.