Woody Allen looks set to spark heated debate over sexual mores yet again if reports regarding the content of his latest project prove to be true. According to Page Six, the film will feature an adult male engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

The film in question is not Allen's imminent production - Wonder Wheel, billed for release in December - but another movie he is currently shooting which is set to star Elle Fanning, Jude Law, Rebecca Hall, Selena Gomez, Liev Schreiber and Suki Waterhouse.

Entitled A Rainy Day In New York, Page Six reports that Law plays a married, middle-aged man who sleeps with much younger women, among them actresses.

According to the script, the character "makes a fool of himself over every ambitious starlet and model".

In a recently filmed scene, Hall's character accuses Law's of having sex with a 15-year-old "concubine" played by Fanning (who is aged 19). In response, Fanning's character admits to a relationship but protests that she is actually 21.

She later asks Law's character: "Were all these women for pleasure, or were you researching a project?"

It is entirely possible that Hall's character says "15-year-old" to emphasise how young Fanning's character is. She could also be telling the truth of course. Either way, Jude Law - himself 44 - is still playing a character much older than Fanning's.

The plot paints this character as someone who preys on young women and hurts those around him.

The film's apparent content is badly timed considering the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has engulfed Hollywood over the past few weeks. The famed producer has been hit with dozens of allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and, in three cases, alleged rape.

In many of the stories told by those who came forward, Weinstein used his power and stature within the industry to put women into compromising positions, asking them to meet him alone and requesting massages.

Weinstein has seemingly been exiled from Hollywood - fired from his position at The Weinstein Company and booted out of various academies and guilds - and recently went to rehab for sex addiction.

Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are investigating some of the allegations.

Woody Allen, 81, commented on the Weinstein scandal, calling it "very, very sad and tragic for those poor women who had to go through that".

However, the Annie Hall and Manhattan director added: "You also don't want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That's not right either."

Woody Allen was accused by ex-wife Mia Farrow of sexually abusing their daughter Dylan, after Farrow discovered he had been having an affair with adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn - who was 35 years his junior - in the early 90s. Allen has always denied the allegation.