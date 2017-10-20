Donald Trump's approval rating has been languishing in the polls recently and Americans are not entirely convinced things will get better.

A new poll has revealed that 42% think Donald Trump will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in the country's history.

The survey of 1,093 adults was released by Marist poll on Wednesday and asked a wide variety of Americans on what they thought the President Trump legacy will be.

The poll shows opinion sharply divided along party lines: 70% of Democrat respondents think the Trump presidency will be one of the worst in history. That contrasts with just 7% of Republicans who think the same.

However, asked if they thought he would be one of the best, only 22% of Republicans answered affirmatively. Not one Democrat thought Trump would be remembered as one of the best.

"Deep into his first year as president, Donald Trump's less than stellar approval rating has lowered expectations about how history will judge him," says Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. "For history to treat him kinder, he will have to up his game."

The US President's current approval rating has been in a near-steady decline since he took office earlier this year. In the new poll 37% do approve of his handling of the presidency, while 58% think he is not doing a good job.

The poll also did research into what American's though of the President's favoured communication tool – Twitter. More than two thirds (69%) of those who answered thought it was reckless and distracting from his business of government.

Respondents also felt negatively about Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin with 60% questioning his dealings with Russia, while 32% suspect his campaign executives have done something wrong or illegal.