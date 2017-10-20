US President Donald Trump gave himself a perfect rating for his administration's response to the devastating hurricane that ploughed through Puerto Rico and Twitter immediately slammed him for it. During a meeting with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló in Washington, Trump was asked by reporters how he would score his efforts on a scale of one to 10.

"I would give myself a 10," Trump said. "We have provided so much so fast." The president added that the disaster in Puerto Rico was worse than Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and "in many ways worse than anything people have ever seen".

"It hit right through the middle of the island," Trump said. "It hit right through the middle of Puerto Rico. There's never been anything like that."

Rosselló, who is currently in Washington to urge the federal government to provide disaster relief for the island territory, declined to rate the administration's relief efforts.

"Did the United States, did our government when we came in, did we do a great job? Military, first responders, Fema, did we do a great job?" Trump asked the governor.

"You responded immediately, sir," Rosselló answered.

The president's rating, however, comes as the situation in Puerto Rico still remains dire with hundreds of thousands of Americans still struggling with shortages of clean drinking water, food and fuel nearly a month after Hurricane Maria made landfall. Over 80% of Puerto Rican residents still remain without power.

Trump and his administration have faced criticism over his response to the crisis over their delayed response and ineffective response to the devastation in Puerto Rico as compared to the disaster response to Texas and Florida that were also hit by hurricanes.

During his recent visit to Puerto Rico, Trump also came under fire over his "controversial comments" including telling local officials that they should be "proud" of the lower death toll during Hurricane Maria as compared to that of Hurricane Katrina, which he described as a "real catastrophe."

He was also slammed for his "shameful" tossing of paper towels into a crowd of hurricane victims. Last week, he tweeted that "we cannot keep [the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)], the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!"

Naturally, Twitter was quick to question Trump's "delusional" rating of his administration's efforts.

"No electricity, little water, plenty of despair in Puerto Rico ... yet Trump awarded himself a perfect 10 out of 10 today for his response," one Twitter user said. Another asked: "Was the question how many times he golfed before going there?"

"How much more delusional can he get?" one person chimed.