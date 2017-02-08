Anthony Martial has been urged to be patient with Manchester United and not "do a Paul Pogba" by the club's former defender Mikael Silvestre.

While he recently tweeted to deny reports claiming he has grown frustrated at Old Trafford, Martial has been exiled from the first-team in recent weeks, having not played a minute of Premier League football since the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on 15 January.

His France teammate Pogba infamously left Old Trafford in 2012 to join Juventus after he was denied chances in the first-team, returning to the club four years later for a world record transfer fee.

Silvestre, who spent nine years at Old Trafford between 1999 and 2008, understands why his young compatriot Martial has struggled to replicate last season's sparkling form, but hopes the 21-year-old remains patient and doesn't make any rash decisions over his future.

"[He had] a very good season and adaption to the Premier League and United, he had been their top scorer last season but this year he is a different player," Silvestre told talkSPORT.

"He had a difficult summer with France, he had a game where he didn't perform and he was out of the team, and you have to remember the episode of getting his number [nine shirt taken away] for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to take. He was not happy about that.

"We always say, when you have a good first season, it is hard to [maintain that level], and we have to put that on the fact he is still young and still learning.

"I just hope he keeps patient, and won't do a Pogba, like he did and head to Juventus."

Martial returned to the United starting XI in the FA Cup fourth round win over Wigan Athletic, providing two assists as his side ran out comfortable 4-0 winners. The former Monaco starlet failed to come off the bench in the frustrating goalless draw with Hull City three days later, however and was also an unused substitute in the 3-0 win over Leicester City last Sunday.