Tottenham are monitoring Luke Shaw's situation at Manchester United and could make an offer for him in the summer. The young left-back has struggled for game-time this season and has been left out of matchday squads on numerous occasions by Jose Mourinho.

Mauricio Pochettino and Shaw worked together at Southampton and his work under the Argentine earned him a move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2014. The pair are still on good terms and Yahoo Sports claims Pochettino is eager to be reunited with the defender who once commanded a fee of around £27m.

Shaw's contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer of 2018 and a new deal does not seem to be forthcoming. The 21-year-old started off the campaign as Mourinho's first-choice left-back but has not made a Premier League appearance since late October with the likes of Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian preferred over him in recent months.

A potential fee for Shaw has not been stated but with the Portuguese boss seemingly viewing him as surplus to requirements and with his contract creeping towards its expiry date, Tottenham chief Daniel Levy could be able to wrangle a cut-price deal for the defender, who suffered a horrific leg break early last season.

Any move for Shaw could raise questions about the future of Danny Rose, who has excelled under the tutelage of Pochettino. The former Sunderland loanee has been linked with big-money moves to Manchester City and Manchester United in recent months but Tottenham would presumably be desperate to keep the defender who has established himself as England's first-choice left-back.

Shaw's last appearance for Manchester United came in their 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round in January; it is the only match he has featured in this year. The Kingston-born starlet may well relish the prospect of linking up with Pochettino at Tottenham, who are aiming to keep the pressure on Chelsea with a win over struggling Liverpool on Saturday.