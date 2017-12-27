US President Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka took to Twitter on Tuesday (26 December) to share a series of family photos featuring her husband Jared Kushner and their son during a fishing trip. The internet, on the other hand, honed in on one inadvertent detail – a Confederate flag flying in one of the photos.

"To any kid, this fish is a trophy," Ivanka tweeted along with a four fishing photos of Kushner and their 4-year-old son Joseph. While the photos were intended to showcase their impressive catch, eagle-eyed social media users happened to spot a Confederate flag flying on a boat in the background of one of the photos behind Jared's head.

Naturally, Twitter erupted with biting remarks and criticism in light of her father's history of controversial statements on "beautiful" confederate monuments, statues and their removal in recent years.

"So this week, it's Robert E. Lee," Trump said in August. "I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder, is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?"

He also compared the removal of the controversial statues to "changing history" and said it is a "sad" sign of the "history and culture of our great country being ripped apart".

While some said it was unfair to blame her for the flag that inadvertently popped up in one of Ivanka's photos, others said it wasn't a very good look for the White House adviser after the president said "both sides" were to blame for the deadly violence during a racially-motivated, white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Others proceeded to mock Ivanka over the flag that accidentally photobombed her family photo that was shared on both Twitter and Instagram.

"Nice confederate flag in the background there. Friends of yours?" one Twitter user wrote. Another added: "That confederate flag in the background adds a whole new element to a white Christmas."

"You might want to take a closer look at your photos before posting," a user wrote.

"You can argue that we get nit-picky about the typos, the malapropisms, the misuse of common words but I would argue that a higher standard of care is mandatory when your every action can have a global impact," one user chimed.