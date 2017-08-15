Former Towie star Kate Wright is feeling more confident about flaunting her newly confirmed romance with ex Manchester United footballer Rio Ferdinand, so much so that she shared a snap of herself at lunch with his family today (15 August).

The 26-year-old reality star has been enjoying a romantic break with boyfriend Rio and his family in Portugal this week and proved that the relationship is getting serious in her latest Instagram offering.

Kate wasn't shy about her appearance at the al fresco lunch by the beach, wowing in a red checked bikini which showed off her ample bust and famously small waist as she held up a glass of white wine for the camera.

It was evident that Kate had enjoyed a dip in the sea before the lunch, as she rocked wet hair before dining with her boyfriend's family.

She captioned the shot: "Lunch with the girls ☀️" as she sat amongst Rio's relatives, and the post has been liked nearly 8,000 times in four hours.

One follower said: "Love this Katie ❤️u deserve happiness" as others were quick to comment on her attire for the meal.

Another said: "Bring out the inflatables" while someone else put: "mad cute".

Kate has been pictured with Rio several times over the past few months, but 38-year-old Rio has yet to publicly comment on the romance. The couple went public back in July after they appeared as one big happy family in a snap.

The Towie star has become a bit of an Instagram sensation over the past year, boasting a 673K following to which she posts countless selfies of her voluptuous physique to.

She has been enjoying her recent holiday, sharing a slew of photos in a cactus print bikini and a sexy off-shoulder dress which showcased her hourglass figure to the utmost.

Kate joined the cast of The Only Way is Essex back in 2015 along with her close friend Mike Hassini, and played the on/off girlfriend of Dan Edgar. She has admitted to working out five days per week in the gym to maintain her figure, and also had a fashion range with online retailer Miss Pap in 2016.