Acid attacks have been in the news more than ever this past year, with perpetrators facing life sentences. So Luisa Zissman's comment on Monday night's (14 August) episode of Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side that housemate Jemma Lucy needs to be "washed in acid" were in extremely poor taste.

The 30-year-old reality star who is currently pregnant, famous for her cheeky attitude on The Apprentice, caused outrage during a discussion about the heavily tattooed Ex on the Beach star.

When speaking with Kerry Katona about 29-year-old Jemma's antics in the Borehamwood mansion – in which she called everyone "snakes" on last night's offering – Luisa offered a piece of her mind.

Kerry said: "Jemma looks like she needs a good wash," before Luisa remarked: "in acid" – which lead to an uproar on social media.

The soon to be mother-of-three, who starred on series 13 of Celebrity Big Brother, already made her opinion of Jemma clear, telling the audience: "She should be so non-existent. I just hate her! She's just so awful I don't know who created her!"

Some viewers thought the police should get involved over Luisa's comments, with one person tweeting: "Let's @jem_lucy in acid WTF @metpoliceuk have a word with Luisa zissman!"

Another branded the show "irresponsible", adding: "Seriously, Kerry says Jemma needs a good wash + Luisa adds in "acid"!?! That's not cool #CBBBOTS #CBBUK #irresponsible"

A third said: "Kerry: "Jemma just looks like she needs a good wash" Luisa: "in acid" Oh my god. #CBBBOTS #CBB"

Others saw the humour in Luisa's tongue in cheek remark, with one person tweeting: "Lmfao @TheLuluLife 'Jemma needs a good wash....... in acid' #LoveYourHonesty #CBB #GetJemmaOut"

Luisa has made a name for herself due to her honesty over the years, and has most recently spoken about how much she dislikes being pregnant – appearing on Loose Women last week to talk about the issue.

She initially wanted to have four children but has decided this will be her last pregnancy as she can't bear to endure another nine months of growing a baby.

Of her first pregnancy with daughter Dixie, she told the Loose Women panel: "It was the most awful depressing horrendous experience. It was horrific, I had postnatal depression, I felt guilty that after I had her I felt nothing. I felt no rush of love for Dixie, I was just in shock that this thing had come out of me."