White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she doubts anyone in American cares about a recent report that President Donald Trump asked FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 presidential election. After abruptly firing former FBI Director James Comey last May, Trump invited McCabe - who was acting FBI director at the time - to the White House.

During a casual conversation, Trump asked McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election, The Washington Post reported. McCabe apparently told the president that he did not vote.

Last year, Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee saying Trump asked him to back off from an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and asked for his loyalty. Trump has since pushed back against these claims.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Sarah Sanders said she doubted anyone cares about the report.

"I very seriously doubt that any person in America would list that as an issue they care about," Sanders said. "And frankly that's what we're focused on."

When asked if the president makes it a habit of asking government officials about their voting habits, Sanders replied: "Not that I'm aware of, no".

"Look, the President and Andrew McCabe have had limited and pretty non-substantive conversations. I can't get into the details of what was discussed. I wasn't there," Sanders said.

Social media users, on the other hand, were furious at Sanders' assertion with many declaring that they did care if the president asks officials, particularly those from the FBI, about how they voted. Many also blasted the president saying one's voting preferences are "nobody's business" and responded with the now-viral hashtags #ICare and #OneWhoDoes.

"I care about the unfit criminal in the WH clumsily attempting to intimidate law enforcement," one person shot back.

"If I asked an employee who works for me who they voted for, I would rightfully expect to lose my job. Especially if I was one of the candidates on the ballot!" someone wrote.