Finn Balor took to Instagram to tease a dream fight with The Undertaker by sharing a fan-made image of himself and the Deadman. The Demon King has been sidelined from the squared circle after suffering a shoulder injury following a fight with Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship in August last year.

The teaser comes at a time when reports have claimed that the Irish-born wrestler - who became the first-ever Universal champion - is expected to make his WWE return by first week of March.

WWE will be hosting its per-per-view (PPV) events: Fastlane 2017 on 5 March and WrestleMaina 33 on 2 April.

In December, the 35-year-old wrestler had revealed when he would like to return to the WWE.

"The target and the goal, the whole time since the accident happened, has been WrestleMania, and that hasn't changed," Balor had said. (Via RingSideNews) "There's a possibility I may be ready a week or two before that. But as of now, the target is WrestleMania, and that's what I'm aiming for."

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has also hinted that WWE chairman Vince McMahon wants to push Balor to the top with a fight with The Undertaker. However, whether or not Balor and The Undertaker will fight in the upcoming PPV events remains unclear.

That said, Balor has been advertised for some live events in March, while The Undertaker has not made an appearance after the Royal Rumble, where Roman Reigns entered the ring and then threw the former from the squared circle. With that the two stars ignited their feud and speculations are rife that the two could end their bad blood at Fastlane on 5 Match or WrestleMania 33 on 2 April.