The latest episode of Monday Night Raw did not disappoint fans as they got a glimpse at what is to come at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view (PPV) that will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on 9 July.

The returning Universal champion Brock Lesnar and his next challenger Samoa Joe brawled in the squared circled, which required the red brand's general manager Kurt Angle to call for the locker room to break up the fight.

The brawl between the two superstars was a short one but it did establish the Destroyer as someone who isn't afraid of the champion. The Beast Incarnate and Joe are scheduled to fight for the Universal Championship at the upcoming PPV.

Raw results

Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt Hardy) vs (champions) Cesaro and Sheamus (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship 2 Out of 3 Falls Match)

Cesaro and Sheamus won the first fall by pinfall with a lateral press from Sheamus on Jeff Hardy.

Dean Ambrose vs Elias Samson

Elias Samson won via pinfall with the rolling cutter.

Cedric Alexander vs Noam Dar

Cedric Alexander won via pinfall with the Lumbar Check.

Apollo Crews vs Kalisto

Apollo Crews won via pinfall with the Blue Thunder Driver.

Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke and Nia Jax vs Dana Brooke, Mickie James and Sasha Banks

Dana Brooke, Mickie James and Sasha Banks won via submission with the Bank Statement crossface from Banks on Emma.

Beauty and the Man-Beast (Heath Slater and Rhyno) vs Big John Cubb and the Miz

Beauty and the Man-Beast won via pinfall with a lateral press from Heath Slater on the Miz.

Enzo and Big Cass vs the Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows)

The Club won via pinfall with Magic Killer on Enzo Amore.