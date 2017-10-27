This week Twitter users rediscovered 'Xennial' - the term for those too young for Generation X but not really a millennial, coined by sociologist Professor Dan Woodman.

Its discovery has meant that groups of people who experienced, as one user put it, an analogue childhood and a digital adulthood, have finally found a name for their unique upbringing.

By definition, Xennials were born 1977-1983 and awkwardly inhibit a transitional generation between the tech-savvy millennials who are saddled with student debt and Gen X, the 'MTV generation' in their youth.

These inbetweeners are hardly unimportant however as, according to research by The Times, they're reinventing cities and spending money on the same things as they did in their twenties. Apparently they're seeking the same thrills of life but simply taking their kids along with them. Think going to Glastonbury with a stroller and nappy bag.

What's more, apparently they make up some of the biggest users of social media proving their influence is astounding.

Lots of Twitter users had something to say on it:

Millennials have a tough time in the media and are often called 'the snowflake generation'. In essence, this is a negative term for their assumed inability to take criticism and inflated sense of uniqueness - altogether not an appreciated term.

In addition to this, millennials often face ridicule in the media for frequently enjoying brunches and coffee which are seen as stereotypical of their wasteful and excessive culture.

In May of this year, Australian real estate mogul Tim Gurner, advised them to stop buying avocado toast if they wanted to get onto the property ladder. He said on 60 Minutes in Australia: "when you're spending $40 a day on smashed avocados and coffees and not working. Of course [you won't get a house]."

Gurner faced widespread backlash from his target audience as young people reiterated the mounting student debt, soaring house prices and struggling economy their generation were born into. Who can blame them when they now earn 20% less than their average compatriots?