Xtra Factor, the follow-up show of The X Factor, will no longer be broadcast on ITV2.

The spin-off show, which counts Rylan Clark-Neal, Matt Edmondson and Roman Kemp as its hosts, has aired on ITV's sister channel since 2004.

But in a statement ITV claims it will be focusing on digital platforms in its bid to move away "from a linear switchover show". The broadcaster also claimed the decision had no bearings on the performance of its most recent presenters.

The show's digital platforms have been a huge hit with fans, and includes a YouTube channel that gets millions of views including an app where the audience can vote for their favourite contestants.

Richard Holloway – Managing Director of Thames TV and Interim CEO of FremantleMedia UK – told Digital Spy: "In the past year there has been an increase in digital engagement and online audiences around The X Factor.

"In light of this, ITV's strategy to focus their efforts on digital means The Xtra Factor on linear television has come to its natural end. We've had great fun making the show and would like to thank Rylan, Matt and Roman for their fantastic and entertaining work on the last series.

"We now look forward to focusing on making great content for our social platforms in support of the main show."

A spokeswoman for ITV also added: "The X Factor is our biggest ITV entertainment show, in terms of online engagement.

"We have taken the decision to move away from a linear switchover show, and instead focus our efforts on our digital platforms, in support of the main show."

In response to the show's cancellation, Radio 1 DJ Edmondson posted a long message on Twitter, describing the post as his "dream job". He also claimed that the show "had been on the decline for a few years".

The Xtra Factor has had 12 presenters throughout its duration and helped to launch the careers of stars including Caroline Flack, Holly Willougby and Fearne Cotton. Other hosts have included the likes of Konnie Huq and Rochelle Humes.