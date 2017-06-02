Kocho, an agricultural village 30 miles from Sinjar in northern Iraq, was overrun by the Islamic State in 2014. Villagers were rounded up, the men massacred, the women killed or abducted into sexual slavery and the children sent to training camps.

Around half of the 2,000 people who lived in Kocho were killed or are still missing.

Nadia Murad, a 24-year-old Yazidi woman who was abducted three years ago, returned home for the first time on Thursday. The village was retaken from Islamic state fighters late last week.

"I am a daughter of this village," she said through tears, pleading for international help to free other Yazidis - an ethnic Kurdish religious community considered to be heretical devil worshippers by Isis - still being held captive.

Murad was captured by Isis militants along with her two sisters. Her mother, and six of her nine brothers, were killed. Those held captive were given a choice - convert to Islam or be executed.

Along with forced conversion, women and girls were subject to sexual violence and sometimes forced marriage. Murad was held in Mosul, where she was tortured and raped every day for three months, before she escaped to a refugee camp, where she was able to make her way to Germany.

Since escaping her captors, Murad has spoken publicly to raise support for the Yazidis. She launched a global campaign to draw attention to the plight of Yazidis being held as slaves or those displaced in Iraq, earning her a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Last year, she was named a United Nations goodwill ambassador for victims of human trafficking.