Live Kick-off: 7:55pm [GMT] Alexis Sanchez starts on the left on his debut for Manchester United.

David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all left out of the squad as Jose Mourinho makes 10 changes to the side that beat Burnley.

17-year-old Angel Gomes among the subs.

Manchester United starting XI: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, Herrera, Mata, McTominay, Alexis, Rashford

Now 18:57 Not quite in United colours yet; but Alexis Sanchez the Manchester United player is in the house.

6 min 18:52 That's 10 changes we count for United. Juan Mata, the man many tipped to lose his place to make way for Alexis Sanchez, is the only player to retain his place from the side that beat Burnley last Saturday. Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Anthony Martial have all been given the night off and are not in the squad tonight. Michael Carrick starts his first match since September, he comes into midfield to partner Ander Herrera with Nemanja Matic in reserve on the bench. Romelu Lukaku also starts among the subs with Marcus Rashford leading the attack. And after 100s of articles this week speculation on which role he would take, Alexis Sanchez makes his United debut starting on the left of an attacking three. Among the subs is 17-year-old Angel Gomes, looking for just his second senior appearance. How the Reds line up for tonight's @EmiratesFACup clash with Yeovil!



It's an #MUFC debut for @Alexis_Sanchez... pic.twitter.com/XB9AmCPdqo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2018

16 min 18:41 Predicted Manchester United XI We expect a few big names to be rested tonight; we've gone for David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial. That still leaves a pretty solid United XI with Alexis starting out on the right.

28 min 18:29 Might Paul Pogba be given a rest tonight? Since returning from suspension in mid-December, he has played every minute of United's campaign; nine matches across all competitions. Michael Carrick's availability gives Jose the chance to hand him the night off.

33 min 18:25 Jose Mourinho stopped short of confirming Alexis Sanchez will start tonight but we are sure to see him in some capacity. The Chile international has not played since the 10 January when he came off the bench for the final 24 minutes of Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea. Jose has promised a "strong team" tonight; but has failed to elaborate more much on that. We expect to see Sergio Romero reclaim his place in goal ahead of David de Gea, mind. A trip to Tottenham Hotspur awaits United on Wednesday, however, so perhaps will see a few of the manager's big names replaced if they can wrap the game up early doors.

37 min 18:21 Angel Gomes, who last season became United's youngest ever player when he came on against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, was also among that travelling contingent. Will we see the 17-year-old tonight? If United find themselves cruising late on, it could be the perfect opportunity to hand him some minutes.

40 min 18:17 Eric Bailly is United's only remaining injury absentee with his return after ankle surgery pencilled in for next month. Michael Carrick, who has played just one match back in September this season, was spotted travelling with the United group earlier this morning and will hope to be involved against the League Two outfit.