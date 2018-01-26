Kick-off: 7:55pm [GMT]
- Alexis Sanchez starts on the left on his debut for Manchester United.
- David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all left out of the squad as Jose Mourinho makes 10 changes to the side that beat Burnley.
- 17-year-old Angel Gomes among the subs.
- Manchester United starting XI: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, Herrera, Mata, McTominay, Alexis, Rashford
Not quite in United colours yet; but Alexis Sanchez the Manchester United player is in the house.
And here is how the home side line up tonight.
That's 10 changes we count for United. Juan Mata, the man many tipped to lose his place to make way for Alexis Sanchez, is the only player to retain his place from the side that beat Burnley last Saturday.
Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Anthony Martial have all been given the night off and are not in the squad tonight. Michael Carrick starts his first match since September, he comes into midfield to partner Ander Herrera with Nemanja Matic in reserve on the bench.
Romelu Lukaku also starts among the subs with Marcus Rashford leading the attack. And after 100s of articles this week speculation on which role he would take, Alexis Sanchez makes his United debut starting on the left of an attacking three.
Among the subs is 17-year-old Angel Gomes, looking for just his second senior appearance.
BREAKING: Alexis Sanchez starts on the left for United.
Predicted Manchester United XI
We expect a few big names to be rested tonight; we've gone for David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial. That still leaves a pretty solid United XI with Alexis starting out on the right.
Cheers Gary.
Alexis to start, then? Social media hints are all the rage these days.
Might Paul Pogba be given a rest tonight? Since returning from suspension in mid-December, he has played every minute of United's campaign; nine matches across all competitions. Michael Carrick's availability gives Jose the chance to hand him the night off.
Release the hounds.
Jose Mourinho stopped short of confirming Alexis Sanchez will start tonight but we are sure to see him in some capacity. The Chile international has not played since the 10 January when he came off the bench for the final 24 minutes of Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea.
Jose has promised a "strong team" tonight; but has failed to elaborate more much on that. We expect to see Sergio Romero reclaim his place in goal ahead of David de Gea, mind. A trip to Tottenham Hotspur awaits United on Wednesday, however, so perhaps will see a few of the manager's big names replaced if they can wrap the game up early doors.
Angel Gomes, who last season became United's youngest ever player when he came on against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, was also among that travelling contingent. Will we see the 17-year-old tonight? If United find themselves cruising late on, it could be the perfect opportunity to hand him some minutes.
Eric Bailly is United's only remaining injury absentee with his return after ankle surgery pencilled in for next month. Michael Carrick, who has played just one match back in September this season, was spotted travelling with the United group earlier this morning and will hope to be involved against the League Two outfit.
Tonight isn't quite a once-in-a-lifetime meeting with Manchester United for Yeovil Town. In fact, their last meeting with the 20-time English champions came just three years ago at Huish Park, where goals from Ander Herrera and a chap by the name of Angel di Maria secured a 2-0 win for the side then managed by Louis van Gaal.
Nevertheless, the old David vs Goliath narrative is in full swing with the League Two side also hoping to spoil Alexis Sanchez's debut this evening. The Chile international, who completed his move from Arsenal on Monday, has made the journey to Somerset with Jose Mourinho confirming he will have some role to play tonight.
Stick around, all your team news is on the way.