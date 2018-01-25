After working extremely hard to get the bootylicious figure she has always desired, Khloe Kardashian isn't best pleased with her new pregnancy curves.

The reality TV star has shared a racy throwback picture from a photoshoot showing her wearing a white Good American white bodysuit and silver thigh-high boots. Her long bob is styled into loose curls and her pert derriere steals the show.

Clearly pining for what once was, she captioned the snap: "body, I miss you".

Sensing that she may be feeling slightly insecure about her appearance, the 33-year-old's followers flocked to the comment section to reassure that it would be all worth it in the end.

"You'll snap back in no time!!!!" one person said, while another wrote: "I hope the rest of your pregnancy goes smoothly and that your baby is born healthy. Your body will be stunning as usual after the birth but enjoy the equally beautiful pregnancy.

A third added: "The snap back is coming!!!!! But this beautiful baby God is blessing you with will be Oh so so more beautiful and worth it!"

But not everybody was sympathetic to her plight, with one person reminding her she had been given the important task carrying her unborn child. "Body is not important. You will be a MOMMY," one of her 71.9 million followers said.

Back in December, Kardashian confirmed reports that she was expecting her first child with NBA baller Tristan Thompson, calling the pregnancy a dream come true.

"My greatest dream realised! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she captioned a black-and-white image of Thompson cuddling the bare baby bump.

"I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!

"You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"