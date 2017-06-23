Every month as many as 1.5 billion viewers visit YouTube, which is equal to one in every five people across the globe, the company said on Thursday. The viewers spend more than an hour a day watching YouTube on mobile devices alone.

The details were shared by Susan Wojcicki, CEO in a blog post, who announced a number of updates such as VR, YouTube TV and other improvements at the VidCon; an online video conference in Anaheim, California on Thursday.

Wojcicki also unveiled a new virtual reality technology called VR180 that makes it easier for creators to make VR videos. This format delivers 3-D video while capturing 180-degrees.

YouTube is working with camera manufacturers like LG, Yi and Lenovo to build VR180 cameras that would cost a couple of hundred dollars.

As for the mobile app, YouTube will adapt to whatever size you choose to watch video – vertical, horizontal or square video. YouTube player will adapt itself the size. The company will rollout the feature in the coming weeks.

Wojcicki said the new sharing feature that lets you share videos right from the YouTube app will be available in the Latin American region in a couple of weeks time, before being released throughout the US.

The company is also expanding YouTube TV to 10 more markets such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington DC, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St Paul, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne and Charlotte. With this millions of users will be able to stream their favourite live sports and other shows.

It also announced the launch of 37 original series and movies on YouTube Red.