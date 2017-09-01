Wasn't Stranger Things great? Well, it could have been even better had you watched it the way its creators intended as they reveal in an interview their frustration over viewers with incorrect television settings.

Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, the duo behind the hit sci-fi television series set in the 1980s, have told the viewing public to fix the frame rate on their televisions after being frustrated at seeing their hard work and the effort of Hollywood look "shocking" and cheap as a result of modern HDTV features.

Ahead of the second season of Stranger Things the Duffers spoke to Vulture and were scathing in their contempt for TV settings these days that increase frame rate to create a 'smoother' viewing experience.

"Us and everyone in Hollywood puts so much time and effort and money into getting things to look just right," Matt Duffer told Vulture "and when you see it in someone's home, it looks like it was shot on an iPhone."

"It's shocking!" added his brother Ross. "We were just at Comic-Con, and we walk on the main floor and the settings on every single TV is wrong. I was like, 'Didn't a bunch of nerds put this together? What is wrong with them?' "

"When I go to my friends' places back home," says Matt, "I'm constantly fixing their TVs."

The key to watching content how they deem correctly is turning off anything in the picture settings menu that says "motion".

Most TV shows and movies are shot in 24 frames-per-second (fps) and if televisions are set to display higher 48 or 60fps which can help eliminate 'blur' on fast-moving text or graphics, the TV will automatically add more frames making the content look unnaturally fast – much like the video seen on camcorders. Settings found on most HDTVs today will come with the likes of 'TruMotion' or 'Smooth motion' which Ross says "looks garbage".

While the Duffers would happily take it upon themselves to change the settings on their friends' television, they are clearly pained the rest of the world aren't getting the ultimate viewing experience as a result of over-meddling engineering.

It's not just Netflix it effects. Watching any terrestrial or cable content that was filmed in a lower frame rate than that set on the television will result in what's known as the 'soap opera effect'.

With Eleven and the gang set to return to Netflix on 27 October hopefully viewers will take heed and delve into their television settings and maybe see their viewing experience turned upside down.