Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku's impressive start to his Manchester United career and the Swede stressed that he is under "less pressure" to come back from his injury as long as the Belgium international continues to shine.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star suffered a knee injury while in action for the Red Devils in the Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April. He has been on the sidelines since then and was earlier released by United at the end of last season.

However, United re-signed Ibrahimovic in August on a one-year deal at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho has already admitted that he expects the striker to return before the end of the year.

The striker's injury setback saw Jose Mourinho bring Lukaku from Everton in the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old has so far scored 11 goals in all competitions for United.

"He's scored around 10 goals I think, so that's been a big help to the team and as long as he's scoring the goals I have less pressure to come back fast. The help he gives the team is even better. Hopefully he can continue being on that track producing like he's doing," Ibrahimovic told United's official website.

Ibrahimovic also stressed that he is not surprised that Lukaku has settled quickly at United. The ex-Swedish international is delighted to see the striker showcase his goalscoring abilities at one of the top five clubs in the world.

"He's doing fantastically well, but it's no surprise. The only difference now is that he's doing it at a big club, with all due respect for Everton and all the other clubs he played for. Now he's doing it on the big scene where the pressure is totally different," he said.

"I think when you're playing for a top five club in the world, the pressure is different compared to other clubs, with all due respect to them. And now he's doing it on the big scene, he's showing what he's good at – scoring goals."

"He's a powerful machine. And I think he's doing exactly what he needs to do – scoring goals and using his power, and not doing things he's less good at and things he doesn't need to do."