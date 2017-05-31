Agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to remain at Manchester United beyond the summer, although has numerous other offers on the table as he seeks to prolong his stay in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic signed a one-year contract after swapping Paris Saint-Germain for Old Trafford last summer, with such a deal including the option of a further 12 months. While the confident Swede defied his advancing years to plunder 28 goals in 46 appearance in his first season after reuniting with Jose Mourinho, doubts regarding his future quickly emerged last month following serious knee ligament damage suffered during a Europa League quarter-final second-leg victory over Anderlecht that ended his campaign early.

Ibrahimovic subsequently travelled to Pittsburgh for surgery and it was quickly established that he would make a full recovery from an injury not deemed to be career-ending. However, he is expected to be sidelined for approximately nine months.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise the Los Angeles Galaxy, while the prospect of a possible return to Serie A with Napoli was also mooted before injury struck.

However, Raiola is adamant that his client is looking to stay at United.

"Oh yeah," he told Talksport from Monaco. "He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top. If he sees he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, why not Manchester United? But we see that he can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and see what both parties want."

Asked if Ibrahimovic would be at United in 2017-18, he said: "There is a possibility, but there's also a possibility that he's not. We are talking about it, we have a lot of offers and ideas and we have to evaluate them. He had a fantastic time at Manchester United and I think it is up to the club and myself now to see what the future brings. We set a time and date to do that and we will. For now, it's important for us to recover and then we will see."

Pogba was a cheap buy

Raiola also believes the current trajectory of the transfer market will make United's world-record £89m ($114.3m) move for Paul Pogba last summer seem like a cost-effective deal by comparison. Another of his clients, prolific Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, is said to be valued at £100m by Everton.

"I think that Paul Pogba was a cheap buy, if you see the market going now," Raiola added when asked if he thought the transfer record would be repeatedly broken during the forthcoming window. "Who bought him for that money at that time did a good deal and probably in two years time we will say that maybe £100m for a guy who makes 24 goals is a good deal. I don't know, it depends.

"I'm telling you, the market will be ruled by the people that buy, so if there is a club that need Lukaku and tells themselves that he's worth £100m, then Everton is right. If not, then we will sit down with Everton again and decide what is reasonable."