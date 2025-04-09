US President Donald Trump's tariff enforcement and an escalating global trade war have sent shockwaves across markets. Investors have lost trillions of dollars in days as the benchmark indexes remain in correction territory.

The 2024 rally, led by the magnificent seven stocks on the back of the AI hype, has simmered as tech giants face heavy losses amid heightened risks of global supply chain disruptions. The mag 7 witnessed losses between 9% and 20% in the past month, most of which were recorded in the past week.

As companies scramble to offset the costs of high tariffs, macro uncertainty, and recession risks, several US stocks are surprisingly climbing to defy the current market trends.

US Steel Stock Jumps on Hopes of Nippon Deal Closure

US Steel (NYSE:X) stock price increased by 16.22% on Monday to £34.82 ($44.5). Shares are up 30% year-to-date.

The stock price surged on improved investor sentiment after Trump directed the US Committee on Foreign Investment on Monday to review Nippo Steel's £10.9 billion ($14 billion) bid to acquire US Steel. The committee will evaluate the feasibility of the planned acquisition and potentially allow the Japanese steelmaker to close the long-pending deal.

The acquisition was blocked by former US President Joe Biden. However, Trump had earlier stated that he was okay with Nippon acquiring a minority stake in the US steelmaker.

US Steel applauded Trump's order, stating that his decision 'validates our board's bold decision to challenge Biden's unlawful order.'

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Reveals Positive Results for Obesity Drug

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock soared 17.06% on Monday to £43 ($54.96) apiece and is up 35.57% in the past 12 months.

On Monday, the company revealed that it achieved its primary endpoint for its obesity drug Imcivree (setmelanotide). The company's phase 3 trial of the drug candidate for acquired hypothalamic obesity showed that patients witnessed a 16.5% drop in BMI after 52 weeks versus BMI gain in the placebo group. Furthermore, no new safety concerns were observed.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals plans to file for regulatory approval of Imcivree with the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency in Q3 2025.

MicroAlgo Continues to Climb After Wimi Hologram Boosts Stake

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock price increased by 11.37% on Monday to £16.1 ($20.67) and is up 408.49% in the past month.

The company, which develops algorithm-based AI and data processing solutions, recently announced a £15.6 million ($20 million) capital raise through new share issuance. Last week, MicroAlgo also revealed that the Chinese tech firm WiMi Hologram increased its stake in the company to 67.65% and committed to retaining the shares for the next decade, boosting confidence in the company's future growth potential.

Meanwhile, holographic augmented reality specialist WiMi Hologram acquiring a majority stake in MicroAlgo is a strategic decision to bolster its industry presence on expectations of robust market demand for its offerings.

IonQ Gains on Quantum Computing Advancements

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) shares were up 10% on Monday to £17.8 ($22.75). The stock price has increased by over 150% in the past six months.

The latest stock gains come a week after IonQ launched its flagship quantum computer, Forte Enterprise. It is available to customers worldwide via Amazon's managed quantum computing service, Amazon Bracket, and the IonQ Quantum Cloud platform.

In a recent statement, IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi said the company strives to offer developers access to quantum technologies to support the innovation and creation of new-age commercial applications.

'This collaboration with AWS makes Forte Enterprise accessible for new and existing customers to leverage our quantum computing systems for real-world impact,' he had said.

Reddit Stock Climbs After Deal With Integral Ad Science

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) shares gained 7% on Monday to £72.7 ($93) and are up 6.24% in premarket hours on Tuesday. The stock price increased by over 95% in the past year.

Last week, Reddit announced the expansion of its partnership with Integral Ad Science, a media optimisation platform. This partnership will allow global advertisers to access expanded measurement capabilities across Reddit, including viewability and invalid traffic measurement, ensuring their media buys reach real users across 100,000 communities on the platform.

Meanwhile, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Reddit with a 'Buy' rating and a 12-month stock price target of £117.3 ($150) per share, citing the company's strong growth trajectory, margin expansion potential, and differentiated position in the advertising space.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.