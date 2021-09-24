A70-year-old Alabama man was mauled to death by a pit bull Tuesday. The victim was found lying in a dirt driveway after being attacked by the dog.

The police arrived at the scene in the 17th Avenue in Phenix City, and found Frank Cobb with injuries, local media reports said. The victim was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. However, since his injuries were severe, he had to be transported to Grady Health in Atlanta, where he died.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the dog's owner.

The police said the dog was at the scene when they arrived. After the officials tazed the canine, it ran off, following which they began searching for the dog and launched an investigation into the attack, CBS 42 reported. A dog, which fit the description of the one that attacked the victim, was later found dead on US HWY 431 South after being struck by a vehicle.

The dog's body had been sent to a lab for testing, WVTM 13 reported, citing the Associated Press. It was unclear how the entire event unfolded, and whether any charges would be filed in the incident.

A video had also been posted to Facebook showing Cobb lying in dirt, pleading for help. However, the video was not circulated online as it was graphic and can be disturbing for viewers. Cobb's body had been sent back to Alabama, where an autopsy will be performed.

Family members said Cobb was a sweet guy, who was full of life and loved to talk to people.

In July, a 77-year-old woman in Arizona was attacked and killed by four dogs while she was sitting on her front porch. The police identified the victim as Maria Ruiz. The elderly woman was sitting outside her home when four Staffordshire terrier mix dogs attacked her without any provocation. A neighbor said dogs have been violent in the past and should have been taken care of long ago. The dogs' owner was arrested following the incident.