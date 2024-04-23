A YouTube millionaire, determined to prove he could build a million-dollar fortune from scratch in a year, has been forced to abandon the self-imposed challenge due to declining health.

Aiming to build a $1 million (£808,000) dollar fortune in a year, Mike Black fell short after ten months due to health concerns. Despite reaching $64,000 (£51,700), he prioritised his well-being, citing "health and family come first."

Mike, battling chronic fatigue and joint pain from two autoimmune diseases, ended his project to prioritise health and gratitude. This experience underscored the importance of what truly matters: "Health and family come first."

Mike, a self-proclaimed entrepreneur, found homelessness harsh after giving up his house, car, and livelihood. Denied even water and struggling to find shelter, his first nights during the challenge were rough. Much to his relief, a kind stranger offered him a place to stay in his van.

Can You Really Build a Million-Dollar Empire from Scratch?

With renewed resources, Mike found his entrepreneurial spirit, making his first $300 (£242) selling furniture online. Mike embarked on this challenge to demonstrate the potential of building a fortune through sheer hard work.

"I knew a lot of people who lost everything during the pandemic, and they got really depressed. I even had a friend that lost a $10 million business overnight," Mike said in a YouTube video. Mike was forced to call a halt to the project mid-way. "I have officially decided to end the project early," he announced.

"Now, as much as it hurts me to do this, especially with just two months left, I feel like it's the right thing to do," Mike said.

"I've been dealing with a lot of things personally, and recently, something's happened that has really pushed me over the edge. My personal health has declined to the point where I really need to start taking care of it. Throughout the entire project, we haven't shared it with you, but I've been in and out of the doctor's office," he added.

Mike's "Million Dollar Comeback Challenge" envisioned him building a new business and scaling it to a million-dollar valuation. Regrettably, that goal remained elusive. Despite initial struggle, he managed to find a way to make some money.

"One of the best things to sell are tables," he said. Mike listed tables for free on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace and sold them for a profit. He acted as a middleman who facilitated transactions between buyers and sellers.

Within five days, his furniture-flipping hustle generated enough cash for a computer, Mirror reported. He managed to secure office two weeks later. He found an apartment and landed a social media manager role by the three-month mark, but his ambitions extended beyond employment, and he launched his own coffee brand.

He said: "Look at where we're at right now. We're not making millions of dollars but look at this gonna be living potentially in a mansion rent-free. I'm getting on calls with big tech companies pitching them on running their social media. I'm starting a coffee brand I have a coffee dude in Austin now. 'I mean everything's going in the right direction. Three months ago I was homeless!"

The project took a personal turn on day 138 when Mike learned his father had colon cancer. "Health and family come first," he declared, prioritising his loved ones and ending the challenge with 60 days remaining.

Mike's experience offered a valuable lesson: "We should always remember to help those in need because it could be the opportunity that they need."

The quest for views on YouTube can push creators to extremes. Last year, an Indian vlogger took a daring step, interviewing the Taliban for his channel. However, such risky pursuits don't always go according to plan. YouTuber Trevor Jacob faced backlash for faking a plane crash in a sponsored stunt last year.