Britain prides itself on caring for those who worked hard and paid in all their lives. Yet, across the country, millions of pensioners sit at kitchen tables counting pennies, unaware that help already exists. Not charity. Not handouts. Money they are entitled to by law.

A new report reveals a troubling truth. Around 74 per cent of eligible pensioners are not claiming benefits available to them. The average loss stands at more than £1,300 a year. For many households, that sum means heating through winter, proper meals, or freedom from constant worry.

This is not a fringe issue. It is a national failure hiding in plain sight.

Benefits Left Untouched

Various forms of assistance are available. Current support includes Guaranteed Pension Credit, Savings Pension Credit, reductions in Council Tax, and Universal Credit. These programmes help older individuals avoid poverty and provide protection from financial difficulties; however, many older people are unaware of these benefits and do not take advantage of them.

The most telling example of how many older individuals do not access these forms of support relates to Council Tax. Less than 25% of pensioners eligible for Council Tax reductions actually claim this benefit; that is, only about 24% of all eligible pensioners benefit from this scheme. The average claim amount for a new Council Tax reduction exceeds £1,000 per year. This means a significant amount of potential financial support remains unclaimed by pensioners who are eligible.

Many pensioners believe they will not qualify due to their income levels; others think that if they do qualify, the system will automatically inform them. Both assumptions are incorrect. In most cases, benefits must be actively claimed by the individual.

The Hidden Depth of Missed Support

Research has delved deeper into the issue, and the findings are even more concerning — 60 per cent of seniors did not claim at least one additional benefit they were entitled to, while 12 per cent failed to claim two, and 5 per cent did not claim three or more benefits.

Even when pensioners do claim benefits, many under-claim. Approximately 14 per cent of seniors are missing out on part of their entitlement, with the average amount under-claimed being £1,162 per year. One specific case illustrates the scale of this issue: a pensioner earning just £113.03 per week in missed benefit payments, which totals £5,877 annually.

This is not a minor discrepancy but a substantial gap that can mean the difference between financial stability and struggle.

How To Check If You Qualify

The process of claiming benefits does not need to feel overwhelming.

Start with the government benefits calculator. It takes just minutes to check eligibility for pension credit, council tax reduction, and other support.

Contact your local council. They assess council tax reduction claims and provide guidance specific to your area.

Check pension credit directly through the Government Pension Credit service. Applications can be made online or by phone.

Seek independent advice. Organisations like Citizens Advice offer free, impartial help, explaining entitlements and guiding you through the application process step by step.

Ensuring that eligible pensioners claim the benefits they are entitled to can make a significant difference in their quality of life. By taking a few simple steps, many could unlock vital financial support, providing greater security and peace of mind in their later years. It is time for a national effort to close the gap and ensure no one misses out on the help they deserve.