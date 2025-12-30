The 60-year-old iconic fast-food chain Arby's has begun to shrink its presence across the United States. Despite its continued popularity, the company has closed over a dozen restaurants nationwide this year as part of broader strategic adjustments.

According to QSR Magazine, Arby's accounted for approximately one-third of the US sandwich market in 2024. The brand is operated under the umbrella of Inspire Brands, a conglomerate that also owns Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Dunkin'.

Inspire Brands reported that Arby's generated sales of around $29.5 billion (£21.8 billion) in 2024, according to PennLive. While the brand retains a substantial customer base, sales declined by 6.3% last year, reflecting challenges such as rising operating costs and subdued consumer spending.

Reports indicate that multiple closures have taken place across various states, including Tennessee, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, and New Jersey. These closures have been documented through numerous local media outlets.

A Look Ahead to 2025 Store Closures

Early indications suggest that Arby's continues to reduce its footprint into 2025. In California alone, at least two stores were reported to have closed so far this year. Florida experienced the closure of four Jacksonville-area outlets, while Tennessee saw closures in four locations—Cordova, Germantown, Memphis, and Murfreesboro.

Additionally, at least one restaurant in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Washington has ceased operations.

2024 Was a Challenging Year for Arby's

Data from Technomic reveals that 2024 was the most difficult year for Arby's within the Inspire Brands portfolio. The company closed 48 restaurants last year, representing roughly 1.4% of its total outlets. According to Nation's Restaurant News, these figures placed Arby's near the bottom of the limited-service sandwich segment in terms of growth and performance.

It is worth noting that most Arby's outlets are franchised, meaning that local operators manage the stores and pay fees and royalties to the parent company. This business model can make it difficult to gauge the full extent of closures, as franchisees may shut individual stores quietly without a formal announcement from corporate headquarters.

Potential for Continued Closures in 2026

Arby's is not alone in scaling back its operations; other major restaurant chains are also consolidating their US footprints ahead of 2026. As consumers face rising living costs, elevated rent payments, and higher labour expenses, many brands are reevaluating their strategies.

For example, Blavity reports that Wendy's plans to close nearly 50% of its 600 locations following a sales decline of 4.7% in the latest quarter. Denny's has also announced plans to close approximately 150 outlets by the end of this year.

These closures can significantly impact local markets, often reducing competition or eliminating nearby options for consumers. Meanwhile, brands are increasingly focused on boosting sales per restaurant rather than expanding their store count.

Wendy's interim CEO Ken Cook recently explained that some underperforming locations 'do not elevate the brand and are a drag,' leading to a wave of closures aimed at trimming weaker outlets.

What This Means for Consumers and Investors

For consumers, the ongoing closures mean fewer options in some markets, especially where Arby's operates a limited number of outlets. When a nearby branch closes, it can affect convenience and choice, particularly in areas where the brand has a smaller presence.

Despite these setbacks, Arby's continues to hold a strong position in the sandwich segment. A ranking by QSR based on 2024 US sales placed Arby's third among the leading fast-food sandwich chains in the country, competing primarily with Subway and Panera Bread.

Investors, however, remain cautious and are awaiting further clarity from the company or its franchisees concerning which stores are affected this year. Questions also remain about whether the current pace of closures will persist into the first quarter of 2026.