Business Analyst School was built to help people redesign their professional lives through opportunity and informed decision-making. Founded in 2022 by business analyst and mentor Pippa Goualin, the platform supports career reinvention for individuals seeking stability, growth, and relevance in a rapidly evolving employment landscape.

Goualin's perspective arrives from her own journey in academia. While studying psychology, she became a single mother and faced housing insecurity, financial pressure, and the responsibility of supporting her son. During that period, she worked full-time, studied through open universities, and spent long hours in libraries completing coursework while oscillating between motherhood and employment. "My priority at the time was very simple," she explains. "I wanted to be able to provide financially for my son and myself, to build a stable life, and to move forward with confidence, even though I didn't yet know what career would allow that."

Business analysis entered her life as a practical pathway rather than a long-held ambition. Introduced to the role by a friend, Goualin immersed herself in training and research, scouring for interviews. "I made a lot of mistakes early on," she says. "I didn't understand how to talk about myself in a professional context or align my experience with what employers were looking for. Each interview taught me something new, and eventually I secured my first business analyst role just before completing my degree." That milestone marked the beginning of a career that now spans more than a decade across multiple industries, spanning insurance, finance, private equity, public sector, and tech.

Business Analyst School formalizes the lessons Goualin learned independently. Encompassing a six-month mentorship and implementation program, the school is structured to guide learners from initial self-assessment to securing a role and navigating their early months on the job. "I describe it as a life cycle," she says. "Someone can come in with no business analysis experience at all, and by the end, they could understand the role, the language, the expectations, and how to add value in a real organization."

This, Goualin notes, relies on building transferable skills. Through a personal SWOT analysis, participants learn how existing experience can translate into business analysis competencies. "People often underestimate what they already bring," Goualin explains. "If you've worked in healthcare, administration, or operations, you already understand stakeholders, systems, communication, and processes. My role is to help people express that experience in business analysis terms so it resonates with employers."

Foundational concepts are reinforced through case studies and practical scenarios, enabling participants to build confidence alongside knowledge. Later stages focus on CV optimization, interview preparation, salary negotiation, and ongoing support once a role is secured. As Goualin explains, "When someone lands a job, that's not the end of the journey. I stay involved, whether they're navigating their first project or managing complex stakeholder conversations."

According to her, the role of a Business analyst has become increasingly relevant in an AI-driven economy. "Organizations will always need people who can interpret needs, ask the right questions, and connect technology to real-world outcomes," she says, positioning business analysis as a profession that combines technical understanding with essential human skills.

Since launching, Goualin notes that the school has supported individuals in transitioning into business analysis. "We have equipped our learners with practical knowledge to enable them to secure roles within a few months," she adds. Growth, Goualin highlights, accelerated over the past year as she refined the program's structure and invested in business mentorship itself.

Ultimately, Business Analyst School is shaped by Goualin's belief in action over perfection. "I always tell people that learning works best when you're moving," she says. "You build confidence by doing, by engaging, and by learning. Business analysis gave me the life I wanted to build, and now my goal is to help others create that same sense of possibility."